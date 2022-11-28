The two stabbings took place just a mile apart and police believe the incidents are linked

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teenagers were fatally stabbed just a mile apart in south-east London, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 5pm on Saturday (26 November) to reports that people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead.

Kearne Solanke, 16, was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue and Charlie Bartolo, 16, was discovered in Sewell Road. Both youths were pronounced dead and murder investigations have been launched.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Photo: Getty Images)

Speaking at the scene of one of the incidents at the weekend, Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh said: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked.

“I can assure everybody affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims and families.

“Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a dark-coloured SUV or 4X4 type with distinctive silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days prior to the murders. We have already heard from a number of witnesses and I’m grateful to them.”

The Met confirmed late on Sunday evening that another 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of their murders, with the two incidents being treated by police as linked.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the force’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a positive development in what is a complex and fast-moving investigation. Charlie and Kearne’s families have been informed.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for the public’s help as we build a picture of what happened on Saturday night. If you have information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward.”

Local residents spoke of their dismay at the murders, with Titmuss Avenue resident Gillian Southwest, 48, calling the incidents “terrible”. She said: “I have lived here for 28 years. If it’s the boy I think it is he’s a really a good boy.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene on Sewell Road (Photo: Getty Images)

A 32-year-old man who had lived on the road all of his life and did not wish to be named said he was waiting for an ambulance for his grandmother when a commotion began. He said: “I heard some noise at about 6 o’clock – the bins were all rattling. There are always some kids running through making noise but something like this is out of the ordinary. To hear something like this in this area is shocking.”