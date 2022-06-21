The baby boy was discovered after a concerned neighbour on the Nunsthorpe estate heard crying coming from the bin

A newborn baby has been found alive in a wheelie bin with his umbilical cord still attached in Grimsby.

The boy was discovered in a brown garden waste bin filled with grass cuttings at around 5pm on Sunday (19 June).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The baby was discoveredat around 5pm on Sunday (Photo: Google)

Local reports say he was found after a concerned neighbour heard crying coming from the bin. After opening the lid, they found the infant wrapped in a brown garden waste bag surrounded by grass cuttings inside.

It is understood that the boy is being treated in hospital. His young mum has also been traced and was taken to hospital, where she is being cared for by relevant authorities.

Humberside Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene on Langton Close in the Nunsthorpe estate in Grimsby.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 4.58pm on 19 June, to a private address in Grimsby.

"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and two patients were taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”

Police officers have since been carrying out house-to-house enquiries and interviewing shocked local residents.

One resident told Grimsby Live: “The mum must have been too young to understand or did not want anyone to know she was pregnant.

“We only hope she gets the care she needs and her baby.”

Humberside Police has not confirmed the reports, but said officers attended calls of "concerns for safety".

A spokesperson said at the time: "Officers are in attendance at a property on Winchester Avenue following reports of concerns for safety earlier on June 19.