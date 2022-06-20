An investigation into the circumstances has started and police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

An 11-year-old boy is in a stable condition and a man is under police guard following an incident involving a 'bladed article' in Harrogate

An 11-year-old boy and a man were rushed to hospital after a suspected stabbing.

Police were called to a home in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, at 8.20am on Monday.

Officers found the boy and 40-year-old man with “serious injuries believed to be sustained by a bladed article”, North Yorkshire Police said.

Both were taken to hospital, where the boy is now in a stable condition after emergency surgery, the force added.

What have police said?

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Steve Menzies said the man was in a serious condition and under police guard.

Mr Menzies said: “I am relieved to say that following emergency surgery, the 11-year-old boy is now in a stable condition in hospital.

“I can reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of exactly what happened this morning.”

A cordon was in place throughout the morning outside the house near the village hall.

The incident was not connected to a nearby school, police said.