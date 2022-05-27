Peter’s heartbroken mum paid an emotional tribute to her “perfect” son who “loved life and was so innocent”

Three teenagers murdered an autistic man by stabbing him to death with a Samurai sword in an unprovoked attack.

Peter Cairns, 26, was found seriously injured after being jumped by a gang of youths on June 11 last year.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries later that evening.

Peter had been walking along a footpath with a friend when they were both attacked following a "chance encounter" with the gang.

He was fatally stabbed through the heart with a Samurai display sword.

His friend was also badly injured but was able to make a full recovery.

Three teenagers found guilty of murder

On Thursday (26 May), two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, were found guilty of murder at Stafford Crown Court.

Another 16-year-old boy had previously pleaded guilty to murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All three cannot be named for legal reasons.

Jurors were told that the brutal attack in Stonebridge Close, Telford, Shropshire, involved four weapons - a knife, a Samurai sword, a wheel-brace and a hammer.

The teens had been on their way to a pre-arranged fight with a rival gang when they came across Peter and his friend, who were trying to fix a broken moped.

Mum’s tribute: Peter ‘loved life and was so innocent’

Peter Cairns, 26, was found seriously injured after being jumped by a gang of youths on June 11 last year. Picture: West Mercia Police / SWNS

She said: “Let me tell you about this boy/man, Peter. He was perfect from the start.

"He then grew into this inquisitive little person who loved to ask questions and talk about anything, loved life and was so innocent.

“His best friend was his brother, Chris - double trouble - and has remained so with the added bonus of a boy called Lewis.

“Peter took time with his brothers to offer them his wisdom.

"As a family we were told Peter would never live a normal life because of his ADHD and autism but with hard work his dad and I put plenty of routine in and a repetitive reassurance to Pete so he flourished.

“Peter was a kind, loving, extremely special individual who was there for everyone and was extremely opinionated but was our family’s voice of reason.

“He always was a gentleman and respectful to everyone’s needs and even his own.

"No matter the person in need he’d always do his best to help. He saw the world so differently to us but taught us that different is so much better and good.

“His dad and I and the rest of our family had the privilege to have this amazing individual person for 26 beautiful years and his brothers for all their lives.

"We are proud and thankful this sweet boy was our son/brother. Gone our darling son and brother but never forgotten Rest In Peace.”

‘His life was brutally cut short in a senseless stabbing’

Lorraine Anson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The life of Peter Cairns was brutally cut short in a senseless stabbing.

"He had no gang affiliations, and a chance meeting with these teenagers who had pre-armed themselves with weapons intending to hunt down a rival gang led to his tragic death.

"They had no regard for Mr Cairns’ life, or the pain they caused to his family and friends.

"I hope that the convictions will bring some comfort to Mr Cairns’ family and friends at this very difficult time."

‘This was an unprovoked attack’

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, from West Mercia Police, said: “This was a senseless attack on two innocent men who were caught up in a confrontation with the youths whilst attempting to fix their broken moped.

“Neither offered or sought any violence, this was an unprovoked attack committed by youths intent on causing violence that day.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in our investigations, and I would also like to praise the work of my officers and the prosecution team in securing these convictions.

“Hopefully this verdict and the sentence to come will help Peter’s family to move on with their lives.

“Work is always ongoing to prevent violent crime and bring those responsible for it to justice.

"We would urge anyone with any concerns about violent crime to please get in touch.