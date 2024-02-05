Lee Burns had been to the Grand National with a group of friends when he was punched outside a bar in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire. Picture: Sara Smith-Burns / SWNS

A groom-to-be was left hospitalised with a fractured skull in a near-fatal attack while out enjoying his stag do. Lee Burns, 41, had been to the Grand National with a group of friends when he was punched outside a bar in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, by Scott Sutcliffe, 33.

He was left with a fractured skull and two bleeds on the brain from the attack, which happened on April 16 last year - just weeks before he was meant to marry Sara, 38. Lee had an operation, where surgeons removed part of his skull and brain to stop the bleeds and ease pressure from swelling and was placed in an induced coma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutcliffe pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm or wounding without intent (Section 20) when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on 12 December. He was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, suspended for two years at Preston Crown Court on January 26. Sutcliffe was also ordered to abide by an electronically monitored curfew, daily from 9pm to 6am, until 30 April this year and pay Lee £14,000 compensation.

But in a joint statement with wife Sara, the dad-of-three says he feels "upset" and "let down with the justice system". The couple, who have been together for ten years, said: "We feel robbed, upset, angry and let down with the justice system.

"But also we feel relief from not having the court case hanging over us - we have gone through many emotions in the last week all which was to be expected. What we have decided is that last year has took away so much of our happiness, it has had huge impact on our children. Now it’s time to start a fresh and start making the most of lives together."

Lee underwent further surgery to have a titanium plate fitted in his skull last year but the couple say he still has 'life long injuries' and could 'face more issues' in the future. But despite this, they vowed to "move forward together".

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said: "Our lives have changed forever and we don’t have a time machine to go back. But what we do have is each other to move forward and that could of been so different. The life long effects for victims can be so different.