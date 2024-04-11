Habibur Masum: man charged for murder of mum Kulsuma Akter who was pushing pram on Bradford street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have charged 25-year-old Habibur Masum after a mother was stabbed to death as she was walking her pram in Bradford.
The suspect has appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter. Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
He has been remanded in custody following his six-minute appearance in court. Masum, who had been the subject of a wide manhunt following the attack, is due to appear again at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, April 12.
Ms Akter was stabbed in the neck while she was pushing her child’s pram on Westgate in Bradford, on Saturday afternoon (April 6). She was taken to hospital after the attack but later dies from her injuries. The child was unharmed and is safe.
West Yorkshire Police previously said that it was referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after being in contact with Ms Akter before her death. Assistant Chief Constable Damien Millier told reporters who asked whether she had been in touch with police before her death: “Yes she had. We have referred ourselves to the IOPC because we have had previous contact with the deceased.”