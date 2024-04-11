Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have charged 25-year-old Habibur Masum after a mother was stabbed to death as she was walking her pram in Bradford.

The suspect has appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter. Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody following his six-minute appearance in court. Masum, who had been the subject of a wide manhunt following the attack, is due to appear again at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, April 12.

Ms Akter was stabbed in the neck while she was pushing her child’s pram on Westgate in Bradford, on Saturday afternoon (April 6). She was taken to hospital after the attack but later dies from her injuries. The child was unharmed and is safe.