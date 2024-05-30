Hackney shooting: young girl fighting for her life in shooting near restaurant in north-east London
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene near a restaurant on Kingsland High Street in Hackney at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, May 29. Specialist firearms officer attended the scene after the force received reports of a shooting.
According to the Met Police, the four victims were shot after a firearm was discharged from a motorbike
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of yet. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said in an update: “A nine-year-old girl, who was inside the restaurant having dinner with her family, suffered a gunshot wound and she remains in hospital in a critical condition. Our thoughts are with her and her family and they are being supported by specialist officers.” The three adults injured in the incident were three men aged 26, 37 and 42 who were sat outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.
DCS Conway added that the young girl and the men were not known to each other. In an update their condition, he said: “Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside a restaurant, were taken to hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds. Their conditions are stable, but one potentially faces life changing injuries.”
Anyone with any information about the shooting or those who may have witnessed the incident are being urged to contact police to assist in the investigation. You can call 101 or post @MetCC on X (formerly Twitter) reference CAD 8082/29May. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.