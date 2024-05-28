Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was the victim of a jewellery theft in south-west London has been found dead 24 hours after the attack.

The man, who has not been identified, was accosted by two thieves at his Richmond jewellery store on Kew Road on Saturday, May 25. The two thieves were unarmed but were spotted on CCTV placing the watch dealer, from Surrey, into a chokehold. Police previously stated that he was not seriously injured in the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: 'We are aware of the death of a man in Surrey on Sunday, 26 May. This is being investigated by officers from Surrey Police and is not being treated as suspicious at this time. The man who died was the victim of a robbery at a jewellers in Richmond on Saturday, 25 May. We ask that the privacy of his family is respected at this difficult time and moving CCTV footage of the incident involving the victim is not shared on social media.”

Police had previously released CCTV images of the men they are searching for in connection with the robbery. The Met Police said: “Two men, who were not armed, entered the shop and assaulted a member of staff before stealing a quantity of high value watches. The member of staff was not seriously injured.

Police are searching for two men who robbed a jewellery store in south-west London. (Credit: Met Police)