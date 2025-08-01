Harry Redknapp's £5m home in Sandbanks raided by masked thieves armed with hammers

Harry Redknapp’s £5m home has been raided by masked thieves wielding hammers.

On Friday last week (July 25) the burglars smashed their way through the front door and looted jewellery belonging to Redknapp’s wife, Sandra, along with other valuables.

Neither Redknapp nor his wife were home at the time - he was at a function, and she was in London.

Speaking to the Sun, a source said: “It was clearly organised. The raiders must have known the house was empty.

“The criminals would only have to keep watch on the property and break in once the coast was clear, knowing the full layout of the house in advance.”

Redknapp and Sandra moved into the waterfront home in 2021 and are waiting to move to another luxury property nearby. Sandbanks, in Poole, remains the UK’s most expensive coastal area, with average house prices exceeding £1.1m, according to Rightmove.