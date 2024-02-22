Heartbroken families of Bristol teens Mason Rist & Max Dixon killed in knife attack pay tribute
The heartbroken families of two teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol last month have released home videos and new pictures of them as part of their moving tribute to the pair.
Mason Rist, 15 and Max Dixon, 16 died in the early hours of January 28 in hospital after being attacked by a group of people on Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, at around 11.20pm on January 27. Seven people have been charged, five with murder, in connection with the deaths and all have been remanded into custody.
Videos, released by Avon and Somerset Police, show the boys spending time with their family with Mason shown affectionately playing with his younger nephew JJ in an indoor play park. Footage also includes personal messages from the loved ones deeply affected by the boys's deaths including one from Max's mum Leanne Ekland thanking the local community for their support.
Mason’s family said: “Our dearest Mason, loved by many, a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. There are not enough words to describe the pain we are feeling as a family. A kind, gentle soul who loved his PlayStation and Liverpool Football Club.
“He had his whole life ahead of him, with plans to start college later in the year with his place secured, something which was cruelly taken from him. We have found some comfort in the knowledge that you left this world with your best friend, Max.
"You will now be together forever. Also back with your dad. We will all miss you forever, until we meet again. We all love you so much. YNWA.”
Max’s mum Leanne Ekland, sisters Jade Dixon, Kayleigh Dixon and Jasmine Dixon, and mum’s partner Trevor Silk also released a tribute.
They said: “My beautiful brown eyed boy, you were my surprise baby, surprise boy, you were nameless for a week as I thought you were going to be a girl but Max you were so loved, you brought so much happiness to our lives.
“You were respectful, fun, cheeky, you were a mummy’s boy! You were a loyal friend, kind grandchild, loving nephew, annoying brother to your sisters and a loving son. The world is worse off not having you in it.
“Thanking everyone for the support for Max and Mason, it’s been overwhelming. Everyone will miss that cheeky grin of yours.”
