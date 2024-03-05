Dayjia Blackwell, known as Meatball to her TikTok and Instagram followers, is going on trial for livestreaming looting. Photo by Instagram/dayjiamainpage.

An influencer known to her followers as Meatball has been sent to trial after filming herself looting and sharing the video on her Instagram page.

Dayjia Blackwell is going on trial for charges of burglary, riot, criminal trespass and related offences after she was arrested while livestreaming looting in September.

Until her trial, the 22-year-old will be held for court on the charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, riot, and disorderly conduct among other offences.. She was arrested on Tuesday September 26 2023 after she shared videos on her social media accounts that showed her walking with crowds as they looted shops in Philadelphia, United States.

Looters targeted several businesses including Apple, Foot Locker and Lululemon, before being caught. In the videos, which were posted to her Instagram Stories, Blackwell could be heard laughing and cheering on the looters as she stood by and watched, according to the New York Post.

In a statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, officials said that Blackwell was charged for her alleged role in multiple incidents of property destruction, burglary, and theft from businesses in seven different locations throughout the city on the evening of September 26.

"Blackwell is alleged to have used her social media platform to encourage people to engage in criminal activities at those locations, and is alleged to have engaged in criminal activities herself."

On Monday (March 4), during a preliminary hearing, she was held for trial. Blackwell's next court appearance is set for Monday March 18.

Blackwell was arrested during looting that erupted following a peaceful protest which took place when charges were dismissed against an officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic incident. Charges against former officer Mark Dial in Eddie Irizarry's death were then re-instated in October.

At one point during her video, Blackwell turned to face her camera and challenged officers to arrest her. “Tell the police they’re either gonna lock me up tonight, or it’s gonna get lit, it’s gonna be a movie,” she said. “This is what happens when we don’t get justice in this city."

As city officials worked to get citywide looting under control, then Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney blamed Blackwell for the incidents that followed the protest, saying she encouraged her online followers to engage in illegal activities. "[She was] livestreaming the whole thing, wound up with 12,000 followers and created, basically incited, the riot," the mayor said at that time.

