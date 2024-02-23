Teen Instagram star Geovana Pontes (pictured) claims she was 'drugged, raped and beaten' by fellow influencers. Photo by Instagram/Geovana Pontes.

A teenage Instagram influencer is claiming that she was "drugged, raped and beaten" by a group of fellow influencers after being invited to a party under false pretences.

Geovana Pontes, aged 19, alleges that the group, who she has not named, invited her to a party earlier this year and then attacked her - and a month after the incident she's now demanding justice for the ordeal she suffered.

The Brazilian teen shared a collage of photographs with her 247,000 followers on Sunday January 29 which showed her bruised, bloodied and battered face. She captioned the image "Justica!!!'", which means "justice" in English, and claims that these injuries were sustained during the assault.

She accused other social media influencers of raping her and beating her, along with an unnamed friend who had also been invited to the party on Thursday January 25.

Pontes' post, on her page @giihpontess_041, has gone viral over the last month with nearly 200,000 likes. She has now spoken to local media outlets including Record TV about her claims, saying the alleged crime took place at a party on a farm in Igarata, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

She said she was invited to the party by fellow influencers, and when she attended she drugged and forced to have sex with at least three young men. She also claimed a friend who went to the party with her was also attacked by the same men.

She claims the men locked a door, preventing her and her friend from leaving, before they subjected them to the assault. "There was no food, there was no signal, there was nothing. There was no way I could even get out. No one entered and no one left the house," she told Record.

She added: "'(one of the influencers) grabbed me by the neck and punched me in the mouth. It was at that moment that I fell with everything backwards, and two others were saying 'yeah, it really hits. That's it. That's what you deserve'. I had sex without my consent. I was vulnerable. I didn’t know what was happening."

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, police are investigating a complaint from the teenager of rape, aggression and false imprisonment. Sao Paulo Civil Police told the newspaper the case "is under investigation by the Igaratá Police Station". Officials reportedly questioned Pontes about the attack for six hours, her lawyer told O Globo.

In a statement reported by O Globo, local law enforcement said: "Police requests were issued, and due to a new report of sexual abuse, another examination was requested from the Legal Medical Institute (LML). Those involved are being identified by the team to be qualified and summoned. Likewise, the victims will be heard to contribute to clarifying the facts. The investigations continue under secrecy."

On Tuesday (February 20), Pontes took to her Instagram page to speak about the investigation, appealing to her followers and fans to be patient. "There are people who think I'm the one doing justice,' she said. 'I'm doing my part, but justice doesn't happen overnight, unfortunately.

"What do you want me to do? Hit the judge, the police, to solve my case? It's not like that, everything is a process," she added, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The social media star said she did not initially report her assault because received threats from other partygoers, especially after she posted the images of her injuries online. “They started threatening me, if I posted more something would happen to me,” she told O Globo.