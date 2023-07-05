Police discovered the body of a two-year-old girl at a property in Ipswich

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a two-year-old girl in Ipswich.

The girl was discovered by police in a property in Sidegate Lane just after 11.45am on 30 June.

Police discovered the body of a two-year-old girl at a property in Ipswich (Photo: Google Maps)

Advertisement

Advertisement

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday morning (4 July), but further tests are required and formal identification of the body has not yet taken place, Suffolk Police said.

Scott Jeff, 22, and Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 22, were both arrested in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday (1 July) in connection with the death.

The pair, both of no fixed address and formerly of Bedfordshire, were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently both been charged with murder. They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (5 July).

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct regarding previous police contact with the deceased elsewhere, the force said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detectives are continuing to appeal for people with any information about the incident to contact the Major Investigation Team at mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O42-PO1 or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 37/37749/23.