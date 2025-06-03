Human remains found in a garden last week are likely to belong to a woman who went missing 15 years ago - and a £20,000 reward has been put up to catch her killer or killers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives reopened the case into the disappearance of Izabela Zablocka, 30, a Polish woman who vanished in 2010.

She had come over to Britain the year before, and her family last heard from her on August 28, 2010. But there had been no trace of her since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A garden was dug up and human remains were found, and while formal identification has not yet happened, police believe they belong to Izabela and have told her family.

Izabela Zablocka. Arrests have been made in connection with her murder and human remains believed to belong to her have been found in Derby | Issued by Derbyshire Police

A 39-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has today been rearrested.

Det Insp Kane Martin, who is leading the investigation said: “Izabela’s family are at the forefront of our minds following this discovery and, whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, it is our belief that these remains do belong to Izabela.

“As such, we have spoken with Izabela’s family in Poland, and they are aware. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time. Identification of the remains is likely to be a lengthy process, but we will issue updates when we are able. I know that reports of these findings will send shockwaves through the local community, and I understand the concern of residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grisly discovery was made in Princes Street, Normanton, Derby.

Izabela Zablocka. Arrests have been made in connection with her murder and human remains believed to belong to her have been found in Derby | Issued by Derbyshire Police

Det Insp Martin added: “Officers will remain in Princes Street in the coming days, and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with them. A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to piece together information about the days prior to Izabela’s death. Izabela had friends in Derby, socialised in Derby, and worked in Derby.

“We know that someone out there will have information about Izabela that may help us understand what happened to her, and urge anyone who saw, spoke to, or heard anything about Izabela in July or August 2010 to come forward.

“You may hold the key piece of information that we need to understand the full circumstances of Izabela’s disappearance, and to give her family answers on what happened to their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who does wish to make contact, can do so completely anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers who are offering a £20,000 reward for any information which leads to the conviction of someone in the case of Izabela.”

Two other women – one aged 39 and one aged 43 – and a 41-year-old man, were arrested in connection with the investigation over the course of the last week and are on police bail pending further inquiries.

Crimestoppers has offered a reward of £20,000 for information that the charity exclusively receives - via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing of Izabela Zablocka. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on 27 August 2025.