Police have named the teenager who “tragically died” in an incident on the Isle of Man this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to police reports, a 14-year-old boy was found “collapsed” at the scene of an incident in Close Drean on Tuesday, May 29. He received immediate medical attention but did not survive, with police then launching a murder investigation.

In the aftermath of his death, police are supporting the teenager’s family and have arrested one person in connection with his death. The teenager in question was named this morning (May 31) by Chief Constable Russ Foster as being Christopher McBurnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting an update on social media, the Chief Constable said: “It is with deep sorrow that I confirm the tragic death of Christopher McBurnie, who was just 14 years of age. Our thoughts, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy with the family, friends and loved ones during this extremely sad and incredibly difficult time.

Teenager Chrisopher McBurnie, 14, was murdered on the Isle of Man earlier this week, according to police. | Isle of Man Constabulary

“Whilst he was pronounced deceased at the scene, the official cause of death will be determined by a Home Office pathologist in due course. A murder investigation has been launched and I can confirm that a juvenile suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is detained in custody.

“Support services are being made available to Christopher’s family, his friends and the wider community. Anyone who feels they need immediate support should contact the crisis response and home treatment team.”

Authorities have also urged people not to share images or videos they have captured from the scene, which still remains under police cordon. Those with information about the incident have been asked to call the police on 01624 631212.