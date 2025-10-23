A woman was shot dead when a turf war between rival gangs turned violent, a court heard.

Joanne Penney, 40, was killed as she opened the door of a flat in south Wales on March 9 this year. Cardiff Crown Court heard Ms Penney was shot at almost point blank range in the chest after being confronted in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, told the jury the alleged motive for the shooting was a clash between two rival drug gangs operating in Talbot Green.

Six people: Marcus Huntley, 21; Kristina Ginova, 21; Joshua Gordon, 27; Tony Porter, 68; Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 40; and Jordan Mills-Smith, 33; are all standing trial accused of murder.

Joanne Penney, who was shot in Talbot Green, South Wales, on Sunday, March 9 | Picture released by South Wales Police

Opening the case for the Crown, Mr Rees said: “On March 9 2025, Joanne Penney opened the front door of 10 Llys Illtyd, Green Park, Talbot Green, and she was instantly shot to the heart with a single bullet fired from a handgun at close range.

“She barely managed to stagger back to the living room of the address before falling to the floor and dying moments later.

“The background to the killing was a clash of rival organised crime groups. One headed by Joshua Gordon, a group we are calling the Rico OCG, the other headed by Daniel “Jimmy” Joseph.

“Mr Gordon, also known as Rico or Reece, was involved with his girlfriend, Kristina Ginova, in serious drug trafficking based in Leicester but branching out his drug dealing into south Wales.”

The court heard that Huntley, Mills-Smith and another man were also part of the Rico group involved in drug trafficking, while Quailey-Dashper and her partner, Porter, were allegedly involved in the trade in Leicester.

“The expansion by Mr Gordon into south Wales and Talbot Green had not been taken well by a rival group of drug dealers led by Daniel Joseph who also operated in the area,” Mr Rees said.

Joanne Penney has died following a shooting in a South Wales town | Facebook

“On two occasions in the lead-up to March 9, Daniel Joseph and his men had confronted and humiliated members of the Rico group when they were in the Talbot Green area.”

The jury was told that on the night of the shooting, Gordon, Huntley, Mills-Smith and Quailey-Dashper were driven to Talbot Green by Porter.

Gordon and Porter remained in the car while the others walked up to the door of the flat, which was linked to the drug trade.

Meanwhile, Ginova waited at a Cardiff fast food restaurant with Gordon’s mobile phone.

“Miss Quailey-Dashper knocked the front door and then retreated while Mr Huntley, who was standing alongside Mr Mills-Smith, leaned forward and immediately shot at the person that opened the door,” Mr Rees said.

“Miss Quailey-Dashper, Mr Huntley and Mr Mills-Smith ran quickly back to the car where Mr Porter and Mr Gordon waited before Mr Porter drove away.”

Mr Rees added: “The trigger may have been pulled by Marcus Huntley, but the prosecution’s case is that each of Joshua Gordon, Marcus Huntley, Jordan Mills-Smith, Melissa Quailey-Dashper, Kristina Ginova and Tony Porter are jointly responsible for her murder.

“They each played their part in the death of Joanna Penney – knowing that they were acting to bring about, or assisting or encouraging others to bring about, at least really serious injury to another person.

“Miss Penney was not specifically targeted – the plan was to shoot someone at the address in which (a man) was attacked and from which they were prevented from selling drugs.”

Emergency services were called to the address by Jade Williams shortly after 6pm that evening, following a report a woman had been shot.

Police found Ms Penney on the floor of the living room, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard the property, which was the home address of Katie Summers, had a history associated with drug use.

Ms Summers’ brother was at the address with Ms Williams when the shooting occurred, the court heard.

Mr Rees said: “The initial account was there was a knock at the door, Joanne Penney opened it, a gunshot was heard.

“She came back to the living room, where the others were, and said she had been shot before collapsing on the floor.”

Two days after the shooting, Huntley exchanged Snapchat messages with a friend saying he was looking at a “long time in jail” because of what happened in Talbot Green if he could not get out of the country, the court heard.

“When she challenged him, he merely shrugged off the murder of Ms Penney, calling her a ‘crackhead’,” Mr Rees said.

The court heard he then sent a further message, describing what had happened to an associate, and saying: “She set up my runner… he got raped, they put a gun in his mouth, they spooned his bum, they done mad sh** to him, they terrorised him.”

Huntley, of Orchard Park, St Mellons, Cardiff; Ginova, of London Road, Oadby, Leicestershire; Gordon, of London Road, Oadby, Leicestershire; Porter, of Burdet Close, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire; Quailey-Dashper, of Westcotes Drive, Leicester; Mills-Smith, of Bryn Celyn, Pentwyn, Cardiff, all deny charges of murder.

Gordon, Quailey-Dashper, Ginova, and Porter deny a second charge of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group between March 2024 and March 2025.

Huntley and Mills-Smith have pleaded guilty to that charge.

The trial continues.