A woman who was shot dead in a residential street in South Wales is believed to be Joanne Penney, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, at about 6.10pm on Sunday. Officers and paramedics attended and a 40-year-old woman was found with serious injuries. She died at the scene and a 42-year-old man from Talbot Green was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Monday evening, South Wales Police said the victim is believed to be Joanne Penney but formal identification has not yet taken place. Ms Penney’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, a spokeswoman said. “We would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” she added.

Police confirmed that the suspect remains in custody, while crime scenes are in place to gather evidence.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “I want to reassure the local community that a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff are continuing to work at pace to piece together the events of last night including recovering CCTV.”

She appealed for anyone with dashcam footage from journeys into the Talbot Green area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday to submit it to police online.

Ms Hughes added: “I understand that those living in Talbot Green will be concerned and residents will see an increased police presence in the area both as part of the investigation and to reassure the community.”

Alex Davies-Jones, Labour MP for Pontypridd, said she had been “deeply moved” by tributes to Ms Penney from her loved ones.

“Last night, a woman’s life was tragically cut short,” the MP said. “Her name was Joanne Penney. She will be mourned by our whole community.

“I am in close contact with the police regarding the investigation and am grateful an arrest was made swiftly. I have also raised the case with the UK minister for policing and crime prevention. I have been deeply moved seeing the tributes from Joanne’s friends. May she rest in peace.”

Police asked for people with information or footage, such as CCTV or dashcam, to contact the force using the occurrence number 2500075709.