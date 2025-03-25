Former footballer Joey Barton has been found guilty of assaulting his wife in their family home.

Barton, who played for the likes of QPR, Burnley and Man City during his playing days, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (March 25) having been charged with assault by beating.

The court heard how the 42-year-old Barton pushed his wife to the floor before kicking her in the head during a drunken row. Georgia Barton was left with a lump on her forehead and a bleeding nose after the alleged assault. Friends were forced to break them apart.

The arguing had started after Barton threatened to fight his wife’s brother and father, the court heard. Barton told the court he admitted getting into an argument with his wife, but denied that anything “physical” had happened.

Since the incident took place in June 2021, the couple have reconciled and are still living together, the court heard.

The former footballer, of Widnes in Cheshire, was due to face trial at a magistrates’ court in 2022, but the case was adjourned after Mrs Barton sent a letter to prosecutors retracting her allegations. In the letter, she said her injuries had been caused by accident when a friend moved in to separate the pair.

Barton, wearing a black jacket, jumper and trousers and glasses, did not speak from the dock but was asked to stand as the verdict was given.