John and Kathryn Boyes were found dead at their property in the south of France

The French police started a murder probe after the couple were found dead. However, investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide. Stock police pic.

A British couple found dead in south-west France in a suspected murder-suicide have been named by authorities.

John, 64, and Kathryn Boyes, 65, were found dead inside their property in the village of Boudrac on Sunday after friends who had not heard from them in several days went to investigate.

According to reports the couple from Barnsley, Yorkshire, had moved to the village in Haute-Garonne, in southwestern France in the foothills of the Pyrenees, last summer with plans to convert the property into a bed and breakfast.

What happened to the couple?

MailOnline reports that local prosecutor Christophe Amunzateguy confirmed: “This appears to be a case of murder suicide.

“He was found hanged, and had left a note.”

Mr Amunzateguy said Mrs Boyes had been “dead for some days “and that wounds were found on her body with signs of strangulation and blows.

He added “The couple had a project to open a guesthouse but it was ended because of financial difficulties.”

The prosecutor said the evidence “clearly makes us think of a wife killing. We have not, at this stage, evidence of the presence of a third party.”

Connexion France reported the prosecutor as saying the evidence collected so far “clearly suggests a femicide.”

“This woman’s death was not of her own volition.”

The MailOnline also reported a source close to the investigation as saying: “A letter found at the scene suggested that the couple was in financial trouble.”

What has been said?

The chairman of an English-language theatre group that puts on shows in Haute-Garonne and the surrounding area told Connexion France that the local area was a tranquil and peaceful place.

Philip Faiers of The English Theatre Company said: “It’s a very quiet part of France.

“People do not immediately think of this area when planning their holidays, it’s not like the Côte d’Azur or the Dordogne or Charente-Maritime.

“We don’t know the circumstances of this tragedy but trying to set up a B&B in a very quiet part of France…who knows. I imagine that is a very difficult thing to do.”

“A few members of our theatre company knew the couple. It’s difficult. Everyone is in shock.”

While a neighbour told the Sun: “They were very nice people who would often be out walking their dog.

“They mixed well with everyone else in the village, including joining in games of petanque. They were very typical, nice British people.