The family of a young woman killed after her boyfriend crashed his car while high on drugs have paid tribute to her.

Kate Swale’s family have also warned people never to get in a car driven by someone who is under the influence - as they will forever have to live with the tragic consequences of that night.

Kate died aged 21 when the car she was in, driven by her boyfriend Jamie Hughes, collided with a Mercedes on a motorway and then smashed into a tree on the embankment. She had just finished a shift working at a pub.

Kate Swale, who died in car crash on the M62 in Liverpool in May 2023. Her boyfriend Jamie Hughes has been jailed for causing her death while driving dangerously while under the influence of drugs | Issued by Merseyside Police

Now Hughes, 23, has been jailed for six years and nine months for causing Kate’s death by driving dangerously while under the influence of drugs. He admitted the charge.

He was also disqualified from driving for a period of five years after his release and will be required to take an extended driving test prior to obtaining a licence in the future.

The court had been told that he was more than three times over the legal limit for ketamine. The crash happened on the M62 in Liverpool.

As Hughes starts his jail time, Kate’s family have shared this tribute via police: “Firstly, thank you to Merseyside Police, North West Ambulance Service and the doctors and nurses of Whiston A&E, all of whom made every effort they could to try and save her life. From the bottom of my broken heart, we cannot thank you enough.

“We will have to manage the trauma, nightmares and grief for the rest of our lives because of other people’s choices. Very, very dangerous choices which was proved to be a disaster of a choice, and has smashed our world into pieces. Hopefully anyone hearing these words will realise that it is time to stop making the same selfish choices, in drug driving, before you wreck lives, including your own.

Jamie Hughes, 23, of Huyton, Liverpool, who has been jailed for six years and nine months after admitting causing the death of Kate Swale by driving dangerously while under the influence of drugs. He was three times over the legal limit for ketamine | Merseyside Police

“Kate is missed so, so, so much, every second of the day and night. She just did not deserve it, and neither did we deserve it. All we have left of her are voice notes, pictures, videos and a glass box with her ashes.

“Kate was a bright and funny young girl who lit up every room she walked into. Like so many girls her age, she loved getting her hair and makeup done, going out with friends, and enjoying holidays. She was always the first on the dance floor, lifting everyone’s spirits with her energy.

“She had so much to look forward to, and never thought this would happen to her. Losing her has destroyed our family. If you have a daughter, granddaughter, niece, or anyone you adore, tell them, loudly, so they hear you… never get into a car with someone you suspect has been using drugs. Cherish the people you love and make safe choices, always.”

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Hughes’ Vauxhall Corsa.

Det Sgt Kurt Timpson, the lead investigating officer from the Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Kate’s family at this difficult time, and we continue to support them. They have shown great strength and dignity throughout this investigation and sentencing.

“No sentence can or is ever designed to make up for the loss of a human life, however we welcome the sentencing of Hughes today. This case has been distressing for everyone involved and has cut short the life of young women. My team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the offender has been brought to justice and that we were able to provide Kate’s family and close friends with the answers they needed.

“Life is precious and road death forces families into the most traumatic and frightening time of their lives and in the vast majority of cases, such as this one, are totally preventable.

“I will be clear that driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not acceptable under any circumstances. It is selfish and dangerous and in this case we have seen the devastation that it can cause. Kate should have been safe in a car with her boyfriend, but due to the defendants’ actions, tragically lost her life. Hughes was heavily impaired by his use of ketamine.

Det Sgt Timpson added: “Driving whilst impaired through drink and drugs devastates lives and causes unimaginable harm to people who become involved in road crashes. Not one of us would want to be involved in such incidents and we must change driving behaviour to reduce that harm. I plead with anyone who ever takes such risks, to stop and think of the consequences of their actions.“