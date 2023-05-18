Kayla had been last seen in July 2017 with her mother, Heather Unbehaun

Kayla Unbehaun, a 15 year old girl from Illinois who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother in 2017 when she was nine, has been found alive in North Carolina, less than a year after her case was featured on the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3. Last month, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of Kayla to show what she may look like now.

On 6 January, Kayla’s father Ryan Iskerka posted a birthday message to his missing daughter on the Bring Kayla Home Facebook page in which he said that he “can’t wait for the day I get to see you again”.

What happened to Kayla Unbehaun?

Kayla was last seen with her mother, Heather Unbehaun, on 4 July 2017 following a parade in Wheaton, Illinois. According to police reports, Unbehaun was last seen packing belongings onto the roof of her car. Kayla’s father, Ryan Iskerka, had been expecting to meet Unbehaun the following day at 7pm to pick up Kayla in a court-ordered exchange, however the two never arrived.

Iskerka contacted the police and an investigation into their whereabouts was launched. It was then discovered that Unbehaun’s phone had been turned off and all her social media accounts deactivated. Unbehaun’s direct family indicated that she had gone on a camping trip in an unknown location in Wisconsin, but was supposed to be back by 7pm on 5 July for the exchange with Iskerka.

Kayla Unbehaun was found six years after disappearing (Photo: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Iskerka filed a missing person’s report for both Kayla and Unbehaun, with Unbehaun also failing to show up for a court date, which was motioned by her, on 7 July. According to the Go Fund Me page which Iskerka set up in July 2017, Unbehaun’s lawyer “had not talked to her for days, was unaware of what happened and was very concerned”.

The Go Fund Me page was created so that Iskerka could “hire a private investigator” and also to pay for “any additional cost concerning the search for them and their health and safety for when they are found”.

When was she found?

According to NBC, Kayla’s mother was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday (13 May) on a fugitive charge on the arrest report. She was released on bond 0n Tuesday (16 May), with her court date set for 11 July.

A police spokesperson explained that a woman at Plato’s Closet in Asheville had recognised Kayla from “published media” regarding the case and had subsequently contacted the authorities.

Kayla and her father Ryan Iskerka (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/Ryan Iskerka)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a statement on behalf of Kayla’s father, Ryan Iskerka, which said: “I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case.

“I also want to thank all of the followers on the “Bring Kayla Home” Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

How can I watch her episode of Unsolved Mysteries?

Kayla’s case was featured on the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries as part of its “Abducted by a Parent” episode in November 2022, alongside other children like CJ and Billy Vosseler, Luis Alderete-Martinez, Huaiyu and Binyu Chin, Reuben Blackwell JR, Tammy and Diego Flores and Christopher and Lisa Zaharias.