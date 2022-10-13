Volume 3 will bring us nine new episodes covering disappearances, suspicious deaths and the paranormal

Unsolved Mysteries will be back on Netflix this October for Volume 3.

Created by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, Netflix revived the iconic series in 2020 and have been captivating viewers with tales covering disappearances, suspicious deaths and the paranormal.

Volume 3 will bring us nine new episodes staggered over three weeks, with the Netflix trailer teasing “we’ve only began to scratch the surface.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will feature brand new stories (Pic: Netflix)

What is Unsolved Mysteries?

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries is a reboot of the iconic original which first aired in 1987. The series tells the story of unsolved events using re-enactments and interviews and covers topics including true crime, unexplained history and paranormal events. At the end of each episode viewers are asked to help investigators solve the case.

When can I watch Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3?

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 drops on Netflix on Tuesday 18 October. There will be nine episodes in total with three dropping on 8 October, 25 October and 1 November.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 on 4 October sharing it on social media along with the caption: “The iconic series returns with nine new mysteries in Volume 3. Join the search and perhaps you may be able to help solve a mystery. The three week event starts October 18th, only on Netflix.”

What to expect from the new season?

The new season will dive into even darker and deeper mysteries, with the Netflix synopsis describing it as: “Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series.”

Episode titles for volume three include: “Mystery at Mile Marker 45”, “Something in the Sky,” “Body in Bags,” “Death in a Vegas Motel,” “Paranormal Rangers,” “What Happened to Josh?”, “Body in the Bay,” “The Ghost in Apartment 14,” and “Abducted by a Parent.”

What mysteries will be covered in Volume 3?

In an interview with io9 Unsolved Mysteries co-creator Dunn Meurer explained the format for the upcoming season. Meurer said: “I don’t know what the number of people in each camp is, but it seems like after all the years that Unsolved has been around, (our audience) expects some of the paranormal and the supernatural cases.”

He added: “It was a deliberate choice to put one of those cases in each of the three batches (of episodes). The other choice we made was to put an unexplained death case in each of the three batches, because those are the water cooler cases, for lack of a better term, where you’re really like, “Okay, what really did happen here?” Where you just go where you go back and forth. And then, we want always to have a solvable case.”

Still of Tiffany Valiante, whose suspicious death is covered in Unsolved Mysterious Volume 3 (Pic: Netflix)

Whilst PhillyVoice reported one of the mysteries featured in the new season will be the case of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante. The South Jersey teenager died in 2015 after being struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train travelling between Atlantic City and Philadelphia.

Her death was ruled a suicide by the New Jersey state Medical Examiner’s Office, but her family believe she was a victim of foul play and that the investigation by NJ Transit Police had been bungled. In the trailer for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3, Valiante’s photo is shown, as well as a video of her mother saying, “I wanna know what happened to my daughter.”