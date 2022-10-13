The animated series follows teenagers Barney and Norma as they battle demons, zombies and crushes at a haunted theme park

Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The highly anticipated series follows two teenagers, Barney and Norma as they take on demons, zombies and their crushes in their jobs as security guards at a haunted theme park.

Based on Hamish Steele’s graphic novel, DeadEndia, Dead End: Paranormal Park has become a firm favourite amongst fans thanks to its engaging story lines and LGBTQ+ representation.

So, what can we expect from season 2? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Netflix animated series.

Barney, Courtney, Pugsley and Norma in Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 (Pic: Netflix)

When can I watch Dead End: Paranormal Park on Netflix?

Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 will be dropping on Netflix from Thursday 13 October.

What is the plot for Dead End: Paranormal Park?

Adapted from Steele’s graphic novel DeadEndia and featuring art director Dommi Fox, Dead End: Paranormal Park follows Barney a transgender teenager who gets a job at a haunted theme park and ends up battling demons alongside their friend Norma and pet pug Pugsley.

Here is the synopsis for Dead End: Paranormal Park from Netflix: “Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park — and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse.”

What will season 2 be about?

Season 2 will once again pick up with our favourite characters Barney, Norma and pet dog Pugsley. Speaking to Gayming Magazine, Steele shared what to expect for the upcoming season.

Steele said: “Season 2 continues the adventures of Barney, Norma, Pugsley and Courtney as they become Phoenix Park’s official Demon Clean-Up Crew. But the gang will learn that demons aren’t the only thing lurking beyond Dead End’s elevator when they come face to face with the mysterious Angels.”

Adding: “Across 10 all new episodes, they’ll face enemies old and new, including fire-breathing wrestlers, evil twins and the revenge of Pauline Phoenix! More twists, more tears, more romance and more laughs… and this time, not everyone might make it out alive.”

Whilst in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter he also gave an insight into Barney’s story. Steele said: “I do think of season one as Barney’s story, where Norma’s kind of sneaks up behind you and then weirdly also becomes Courtney’s at the end. I think for a possible season two, the focus would shift a degree towards Norma and balance that out.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix shared a clip of the upcoming season on the 15 September, you can watch it below.

Dead End: Paranormal Park cast

The animated series features a diverse cast, with main character Barney voiced by Zach Barack, Marvel’s first openly transgender actor, Norma played by Kody Kavitha (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Alex Brightman (Helluva Boss) as Pugsley and Emily Osment (Hannah Montana) as demon Courtney.

Here is the full cast lineup for Dead End: Paranormal Park:

Barney - Zach Barak

Pugsley - Alex Brightman

Miss Coco Peru - Pauline Phoenix

Norma - Kody Kavitha

Courtney - Emily Osment

Logs - Kenny Tran

Badyah - Kathreen Khavari

Josh - Patrick Stump

Dead End: Paranormal Park: (L to R) Kathreen Khavari as Badyah, Emily Osment as Courtney, Zach Barack as Barney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley and Kody Kanitha as Norma (Pic: Netflix)

How many episodes are in Dead End: Paranormal Park?

Dead End: Paranormal Park will feature 10 episodes in season 2.

