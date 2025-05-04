KFC: Man racially abused staff member and threw meal at him during row over meal order at Lymm services on M6
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are now trying to track down this man as part of the investigation - and say they want to hear from anyone who recognises him.
The man had walked into the KFC, bought food and sat down to eat it. He then returned to the counter and a staff member asked whether he needed help.
Police say at this point the man got angry, saying what he had received was not what he had ordered. When the staff member showed him that he had in fact received the right order police say he became even more irate and started shouting racial abuse at the worker, before lobbing the bag of food at him as well.
Tom Johnson, of Cheshire Constabulary’s Warrington Northern Area Investigation Team, said: “No one should go to work and expect to have abuse hurled at them when they are simply trying to do their job.
“As part of our enquiries into this incident, we are looking to speak to the individual pictured as we believe he may hold vital information that may help our investigation, so I would urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch. I would also urge the man pictured to please contact us.”
It happened at about 7.45pm on Monday, April 21 at the KFC at the Lymm motorway services on the M6 in Cheshire.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police via the website or on 101, quoting IML-2032488.