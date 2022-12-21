Damien Bendall, who raped one of the girls as she lay dying, will be sentenced over the murders in Killamarsh later on Wednesday

Damien Bendall is facing a whole life order after admitting to the brutal murders of his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends. Bendall attacked his 35-year-old partner Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, also 11, with a claw hammer at the home he shared with Ms Harris.

He also admitted raping Lacey , and the court was told he did so as she lay dying from the head wounds inflicted on her by Bendall’s hammer attack.

Bendall, who previously admitted manslaughter, entered the guilty pleas at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday and the court was told the Crown will be seeking a whole life order for Bendall.

Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, in north-east Derbyshire, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.

Louis Mably KC, prosecuting, opening the case, told the court Bendall’s attacks unfolded in Harris’s family home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

What happened in Killamarsh?

He said: “On the night of Saturday 17 September 2021, stretching into the early hours of 19 September, the defendant brutally and viciously murdered his then partner, Terri Harris, who is aged 35 – and was in the early stages of pregnancy.

“He also murdered Terri’s two children, by a previous partner, her 13-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter Lacey, and he murdered Connie Gent, also aged 11. She was a friend of Lacey’s who just happened that evening to be staying at Lacey’s house for a sleepover.”

“The circumstances of these offences are truly hideous and dreadful. These were brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children. The defendant attacked them using a claw hammer which he used to hit them over the head and on the upper body.”

He added: “It was perfectly clear none of the victims stood a chance. It does appear each (victim) was attacked in a different room, (and) appears he went around the house looking for them, attacking them each in turn, in order to kill them.

“One of the dreadful facts about this case is that during the attacks, the defendant raped 11-year-old Lacey, and this included raping her as she lay dying from the head wounds he had inflicted with the hammer.”

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris who along with Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, pictured on the right, were murdered by Damien Bendall.

In police interview after his arrest, Damien Bendall told officers at Ripley police station: “I used the hammer. I didn’t realise what I did until I walked into my room and saw my missus and my daughter.”

