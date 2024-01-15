Killer Gurveer Bhandal has been jailed for 13 years for stabbing budding footballer Ashley Day to death during celebrations for getting into university

A drunk teenager who stabbed a talented young footballer to death with a Rambo knife at a house party has been jailed for 13 years. Gurveer Bhandal, 18, knifed Ashley Day, 20, who had hired a flat in Digbeth, Birmingham, to celebrate finishing college and getting into university.

Budding footballer Ashley - who had "excelled" at Newport County's academy - was attacked after he asked people to leave the property following noise complaints. A court heard he got into row with Bhandal before the situation escalated, resulting in the teen stabbing Ashley three times in the chest and once in the back.

CCTV captured Bhandal running from the flat and discarded the knife, which was later found in a nearby construction site, on June 29 last year. He was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter as well as possession of a bladed article following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

On Monday (January 15) Bhandal, now aged 19, of Wombourne, Staffordshire, was jailed for 13 years at the same court.

Killer Gurveer Bhandal has been jailed for 13 years for stabbing to death Ashley Day who had been celebrating finishing college and getting into university. Picture: SWNS

After the case, Ashley’s family released a touching tribute to their “loving boy”. They said: “Ashley will be remembered for his joyous smile that always lit up the rooms he entered. His kind, caring and compassionate nature was shown through his warm love for his family and friends.

"Ashley was happiness. His well-mannered, warm aura always made you feel at ease whenever you were around him. Ashley was held in high regard by all who met him, and he will be deeply missed by all. Ashley was brought up as a Christian, received Holy Communion and was baptised. He was a great big brother and protector of his younger brother, Leon.

"He was raised by his wonderful mother, Immaculate Day, who gave him the freedom to experience life to the fullest. He was very passionate about football and excelled at Newport football academy, and also had a great love for music. He was highly intelligent and was excited to start his undergraduate degree at Brunel university this year.

"Ashley was a very loving boy. Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody. He hated violence and was always the first peacemaker. His smile was infectious, and his sense of humour was out of this world.

"Our hearts are bleeding for our model son. The agony of losing a child/brother is indescribable and the pain is insurmountable, however, fond memories of Ashley will never fade, and he will forever be close to our hearts. Farewell, beautiful Ashley, your stars go down to shine upon some further shore and you will be loved forevermore.”

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, of West Midlands Police, said: “Ashley was a well-liked, bright and popular young man who was very much looking forward to the future. He wanted to celebrate achieving his place at university by hosting a party with friends. What should have been a joyous occasion turned to tragedy.

