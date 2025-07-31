A woman stabbed her ex-partner through the heart with a kitchen knife when she saw his new online dating profile.

Kirsty Carless, 33, has been found guilty of the murder of 31-year-old Louis Price. She stabbed her ex in the heart with a kitchen knife after catching a cab to his family home where he was living at the time.

Carless had been out drinking on Christmas Eve and had taken cocaine. She booked the taxi to take her to Louis’ address after finding his dating profile on a social media site. He had moved there when the couple split up.

Police say that when the taxi pulled up outside the house in the early hours, Carless was asked to pay her fare. She told the driver she would be ‘back in a minute’. She came back less than two minutes later after stabbing Louis and leaving him for dead on the conservatory floor. She then asked the taxi driver to take her to a family member’s house in the area.

A 999 call was made and police went to Louis’s home. The knife that Carless used to kill him was on the kitchen counter when officers arrived.

Nothing could be done to save Louis and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at 3.46am on Christmas Day.

Police received another 999 call from someone who knew Carless saying that she had just admitted killing Louis. Officers found her and arrested her.

Carless has been on trial at Stafford Crown Court and was found guilty of murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

She has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court tomorrow (Thursday 31 July).

Louis’ family said: “On Christmas Day 2024, our family’s lives changed forever, our world would never be the same. We lost our son, brother, father, uncle, best friend, and fishing buddy forever. Our hearts ache just waiting every day to wake up from a nightmare. But we never will because this is our reality.

“A reality where Louis was murdered by the woman who he loved. The trauma that Kirsty has caused our family will never leave us, now knowing the details of what has happened and everything we have had to go through because of what Kirsty has done will haunt us for the rest of our lives. Walking into our family home where we know Louis passed away is a constant and unforgiving reminder.

“Louis leaves behind his children, who he will never get to see grow up. They will never get to have their dad see them get married or go through life. Louis was the beating heart of this family. He was funny, vibrant and kind hearted, and with losing him all of our hearts have a little piece missing.

“No sentence will ever be long enough for what Kirsty has done, nothing can bring back our Louis, but having justice against Kirsty is a small step towards ensuring his memory lives on and she pays for what she has done.

“We would like to thank Graham’s dad and Eleanor’s family for the love and support they have shown us through what has been the hardest part of our lives. Also, we would like to thank all of the legal team and all of the investigating team who have helped to bring justice for Louis.”

Carless, of Cannock, Staffordshire, killed Louis in Elm Road, Norton Canes.

Det Insp Lisa Holland, from Staffordshire Police’s major investigations department, led the investigation. She said: “Louis was tragically taken from his family and friends by a manipulative and jealous woman.

“His family have been incredibly brave throughout this whole process and have endured horrific pain, which is going to stay with them forever. I’m pleased that Carless is going to serve justice for what she did to Louis, his family and everyone who knew him.”

She will be sentenced today.