A woman found dead at a property in Batley has been formally identified as 21-year-old Courtney Angus from Dewsbury.

Courtney’s body was discovered on Saturday, 26 July, at an address on Norfolk Street, shortly after police responded to reports of an armed robbery at an Asda store in Dewsbury. A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the robbery and found to be carrying a knife.

Following his arrest, the man told officers that a woman, whom he believed to be deceased, was inside a nearby property. When officers attended the address, they found Courtney’s body. The same man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Her death came just hours before she was due to celebrate her 21st birthday with a surprise party at the Sky Lounge 11:11 event in Leeds the following day. Courtney had shared her excitement about the event in a Snapchat message to a friend, just hours before her body was discovered, according to reports.

Detectives initially believed two other people, a man and a woman, may also have come to harm, but further enquiries in the Dewsbury area have since determined that information was inaccurate.

A murder investigation is now underway, led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident, where a young woman has lost her life.

“There is a heightened police presence in Dewsbury today as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. Our immediate priority is to identify and locate the two people and establish whether or not they have come to any harm.”

“We recognise this inquiry will cause concern in the community; we are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team, who have stepped up patrols in the town centre.”

Police said they do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage from the area, or any relevant information, to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or via the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting crime reference 13250426256.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.