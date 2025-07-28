A murder investigation is underway after two men died following a stabbing at a business premises in Southwark on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Long Lane, SE1, at around 1pm on July 28 after reports that multiple people had been assaulted. Officers arrived alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found four men with stab wounds.

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by emergency crews. Three other men were taken to hospital, where a 27-year-old man later died from his injuries.

Another man in his thirties remains in hospital; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. A fourth man, also in his thirties, who has been detained in connection with the incident, is currently in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene remains in place as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident. At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, report online, or contact @METCC on X quoting reference CAD3499/28.