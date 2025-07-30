A man has been found guilty of assaulting two female police officers at Manchester Airport last July.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, was convicted following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (July 20). He was also found guilty of an earlier assault of a member of the public, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, at the airport.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on allegations that Amaaz and his brother, Muhammad Ahmed, 26, assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden causing actual bodily harm.

They both had denied attacking three Greater Manchester Police officers during a confrontation in Terminal 2 on July 23 last year.

Jurors at Liverpool Crown Court had reviewed CCTV and viral mobile phone footage showing the struggle, which prosecutors described as a “high level of violence". The defence argues both men were acting in self-defence after being grabbed without warning.

Amaaz was captured throwing 10 punches, two 'elbow strikes' and one kick, the trial has heard. His brother, Amaad, threw six punches during CCTV played to the jury at Liverpool Crown Court. The footage also showed one of the armed police officers, PC Zachary Marsden, kicking Amaaz in the face while he was on the ground after the suspect had been Tasered.

He then appeared to aim a stamp at his head, the court has heard. PC Marsden denied he used 'unlawful force'. He told jurors he had come under attack, feared his Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol would be removed and his conduct was 'professional'. Police were initially called after Amaaz allegedly headbutted a member of the public, Abdulkareem Hamzah Abbas Ismaeil, minutes earlier inside the terminal building, the jury has been told.

The defence argued the police were part of an 'out of control' team based at the airport and used unlawful force. They claimed the brothers were entitled to defend themselves. Amaaz said he thought he was going to be 'murdered' by police.