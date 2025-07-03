A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of two brothers accused of assaulting police officers at Manchester Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of the disturbance at the Terminal 2 building on July 23 last year was widely shared online at the time. The jury was selected at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (2 July) and then sent home until this afternoon (Thursday 3 July) when it is hoped the prosecution will begin to outline its case.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC told jurors: "I told you on Monday that yesterday I would be dealing with some legal issues that have to be resolved before this trial may start. Unfortunately we were unable to deal with all those issues yesterday and will deal with them this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you return tomorrow afternoon, the leading counsel for the prosecution will open the case and tell you what it’s all about." Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, is alleged to have assaulted PC Zachary Marsden and PC Lydia Ward, causing them actual bodily harm.

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of two brothers accused of assaulting police officers at Manchester Airport. (Photo: Peter Powell/PA Wire) | Peter Powell/PA Wire

He is also accused of the assault of emergency worker PC Ellie Cook in the same incident at the terminal’s car park pay station, and the earlier assault of Abdulkareem Ismaeil, a member of the public, at a nearby Starbucks cafe. Muhammad Amaad, 26, also from Rochdale, is alleged to have assaulted PC Marsden, causing actual bodily harm.

Both deny the allegations. Judge Flewitt reminded the jury not to look on the internet for information about the case or to carry out their own research.

The judge previously told potential jurors in the trial of two brothers that they “must not allow yourselves to be influenced by anything you may have read or heard on the mainstream media or social media”. A panel of 40 jurors was reduced to 28 after the panel was asked to complete a questionnaire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As jury selection began, Judge Neil Flewitt KC told the panel of 24 potential jurors: "You will have realised from the questionnaire this trial involves events at Manchester Airport on July 23 last year which attracted a large amount of mainstream and social media interest." He added that as the trial progresses there was likely to be further media comment.

He went on: "You must reach your verdicts in this trial based on the evidence presented in court and you must not allow yourselves to be influenced by anything you may have read or heard on the mainstream media or social media." The trial is scheduled to last up to four weeks.