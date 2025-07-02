A video has gone viral on TikTok showing the moment two people are arrested at Manchester Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Wednesday 25 June at the airport. The video posted on TikTok shows police officers grappling two people to the ground.

The video has gone viral with over two million views. Many users commented on the video asking for clarification on what was happening. One user wrote: “Can someone explain to me what is happening?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Usual suspects can’t just get on the plane and have a holiday, good job they got arrested here. Because there would have been trouble on the flight”.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed to NationalWorld that two people had been arrested “charged with being drunk and disorderly”. The force said: “Airport officers have secured charges against two people arrested on Wednesday 25 June.

“They will next appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on 31/10/25. A 35-year-old woman was also bailed to attend court.”

It comes as Ryanair aims to punish disruptive passengers. The airline says fines will be ‘minimum’ punishment and it will continue to pursue ejected customers for civil damages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It announced it will issue £500 fines for passengers whose behaviour results in them being removed from the plane. A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “It is unacceptable that passengers are made to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour.”