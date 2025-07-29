Jury of the Manchester Airport attack trail have started the second day of deliberating their verdicts.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, both of Tarnside Close in Rochdale, deny the charges they face. The trial follows the publication of video footage in July last year of the alleged altercation between police and members of the public.

Mr Amaaz is charged with assaulting a member of the public, Abdulkareem Hamzah Abbas Ismaeil, by beating him on July 23, 2024, at Manchester Airport. He faces a second charge that he assaulted PC Zachary Marsden causing actual bodily harm on the same date, also at Manchester Airport.

A third charge alleges he assaulted PC Lydia Ward causing actual bodily harm on the same date at the airport. A fourth charge against him alleges he assaulted, by beating, an emergency worker, PC Ellie Cook.

Co-defendant Mr Amaad, his brother, faces a single charge, namely that he assaulted PC Zachary Marsden at Manchester Airport on July 23. Selecting a panel of 12 jurors before the start of the trial, Judge Neil Flewitt KC told them: "It's highly likely this case will be reported in the media whether in the press or TV or the radio or elsewhere. It's also highly likely to be the subject of comment on social media.

"Although I cannot stop you reading about this case in the media or on social media, it's of the utmost importance you do no allow yourselves to be influenced by anything you may have heard or read about." Judge Flewitt urged the jurors not to discuss the case with anyone outside the jury panel as it is 'your collective assessment of the evidence entered into court that matters'.

The trial, which began on July 4 is scheduled to last three to four weeks. The jury has been sent out to begin their deliberations.