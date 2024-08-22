Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an urgent manhunt for a suspect they believe to be involved with the murder of delivery van driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor (right).

Mr Kondor, 42, was killed after his delivery van was stolen while he was working in Leeds on Tuesday evening (August 20). After finding his van, a plain silver Ford Transit Cargo, in the process of being stolen, he was dragged by the thief for half a mile while hanging from the passenger side, before the thief crashed into two parked cars.

The 42-year-old delivery driver was found by officers on Heights Drive in Wortley with serious injuries, with emergency service staff later pronouncing him dead at the scene. His van was later found six miles away on Highlands Walk in Belle Isle.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, but police are now hunting for a second suspect. Eddie Hampshire, 24, from Belle Isle in Leeds, has been named as a suspect in the investigation, with police believing that he is still in the Leeds area.

Eddie Hampshire is being hunted by police after being named as a suspect in the murder of a Leeds delivery man. | West Yorkshire Police

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The investigation into Mr Kondor’s murder is progressing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public to help trace Eddie Hampshire as a suspect for his murder. We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him, following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder last night, and we need to hear urgently from anyone who has seen Hampshire or who has any information that could assist in securing his arrest.”

Delivery driver Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, was killed after a thief stole his delivery van while he was working in Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police added: “Any live sightings of Hampshire should be reported to officers immediately via 999. Anyone with any other information that could assist in finding him is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online. Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.

It comes after Mr Kondor’s work launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support his family during this difficult time. The fundraiser, launched by SP Transport Group, has already raised more than £10,000.