A man has been arrested after a 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Lewisham in the early hours of Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death. Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.30am on Wednesday (January 3) after a man attended a police station claiming to have harmed a woman at a residential address on Parbury Road in Lewisham.

Officers attended the address and found the body of a 32-year-old woman. The man aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and will then be taken to custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim's next of kin have been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will also take place in due course.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “This is a tragic incident that has left a family devastated. While I understand the shock that will be felt by the local community, I would like to stress that we are not looking for any other people in connection with the murder and there is no immediate risk to the public. My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this sad time.”

A crime scene remains in place while enquiries are ongoing. Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads policing for the South East Command, said: "We recognise the concern and worry this tragic incident will have caused to residents in the local area and we are supporting our homicide colleagues as they conduct their investigation.

“I would like to thank those living in the area around the crime scene for their patience and understanding as officers and specialists go about their enquiries. My thoughts are with the victim's family."