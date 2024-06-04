Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for raping a woman under a railway bridge - committed the same night he was out celebrating his birthday

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars following the brutal assault and rape of a woman in Cardiff city centre last year.

Liam Stimpson, from Llanrumney, Cardiff, was seen on CCTV and mobile phone footage conduct the violent assault in the early hours of December 27, 2023. He had been out celebrating his 24th birthday when he targeted the lone woman underneath a railways bridge near to Callaghan Square and St Mary Street.

South Wales Police said that Stimpson had assaulted the woman “profoundly”, including inflicting serious facial injuries. The vicious assault continued even while the woman was attempting to run away and shout for help.

Two key witnesses, a bar cleaner and a delivery driver, intervened in the attack and called the police to report the assault and rape. Stimpson was arrested in Caroline Street half an hour after officers were called to the scene and remained in custody from this date.

His trial took place last month at Cardiff Crown Court, with Stimpson denying four charges including rape and grievous bodily harm. He was found guilty on all four counts by the jury on Thursday, May 30. On Monday, June 3, he received his sentencing, learning that he had been handed a 15-year sentence.

Liam Stimpson, 24, has been jailed after the brutal assault and rape of a woman in Cardiff city centre last year. (Credit: South Wales Police)

Detective Inspector Katherine Barry from South Wales Police said: “Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Liam Stimpson we had a dangerous individual. The level of violence he used, and degradation of the victim was horrendous. He is an absolute danger to women.

“We would like to thank the witnesses who came forward as a result of the press appeal for information and those who bravely gave evidence. We would also like to pay tribute to the victim’s support officer who has been an invaluable support to the victim and the investigation.”