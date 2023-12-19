Mason Clague, 22, has been jailed for six years for assisting in the stabbing of a 12-year-old boy. Image: Merseyside Police

A man has been jailed for six years after assisiting in the stabbing of a 12 year old boy in a "frenzied" attack at a birthday party.

Mason Clague, 23, stabbed the schoolboy three times in the leg as he played on a bouncy castle at his younger sister's birthday party in Bootle, Liverpool, at around 2pm on 7 April 2021.

He was sentenced on Monday 18 December, at Liverpool Crown Court, after being found guilty of wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm following a trial in October.

The court heard that on 7 April 2021, the boy had been at the party in the garden of his nan's house on Southport Road when he left with his friend to buy drinks from a nearby shop, the court heard.

The pair were "larking about" and throwing stones, one of which narrowly missed Clague, his nan's neighbour, as he crossed the street towards his own property.

Clague and another man chased the boys back into the garden party and he knocked the victim onto the bouncy castle and "punched, kicked and kneed" him as the other man stabbed him.

The boy's mother intervened as she shielded her son with her own body and shouted: "He's only 12."

Clague was arrested the next day, 8 April 2021, on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and found guilty of wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm following the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: “This was an extremely shocking incident where young boy was attacked and injured. The events that day stunned the local community.

“Thankfully the young victim’s injuries were not life threatening but it could easily have ended in tragic circumstances. The dangerous and callous assault is still having a significant and lasting impact on the young boy, which will continue for a long time.

