Liverpool stabbing: Murder arrest after 28-year-old dies in knife attack
A man is being held on suspicion of murder after three people were stabbed in Liverpool - one died and one is fighting for his life
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing at a block of flats in Toxteth.
At around 1pm on Sunday (December 10), Merseyside Police received reports that two men and one woman had sustained stab and slash wounds during an incident inside a communal area of a block of flats at the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close.
Emergency services attended and all three people were taken to hospital, however, one of the victims - a 28-year-old man who is yet to be formally identified - was pronounced dead at hospital. A man in his 30s remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. A woman, also in her 30s, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Merseyside Police have now arrested a 38-year-old man, from the Toxteth area, on suspicion of murder and two counts of section eight attempt wounding with intent.
He is in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.
