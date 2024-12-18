London Winter Wonderland: Man rushed to hospital after alleged chemical attack in Christmas market
Police were called to the popular Christmas market on Sunday, December 15 around 8pm after an altercation broke out between two groups. During the dispute, a 22-year-old man reportedly had a bottle containing an alkaline liquid thrown at him.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the attack - two men age 21 and 18, and a 16-year-old boy.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “It was alleged that a bottle containing an alkaline liquid was thrown. A man who was splashed by the liquid was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life changing.
“No other injuries were reported.”
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.