A man has been rushed to hospital following an alleged chemical attack at London’s Winter Wonderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the popular Christmas market on Sunday, December 15 around 8pm after an altercation broke out between two groups. During the dispute, a 22-year-old man reportedly had a bottle containing an alkaline liquid thrown at him.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the attack - two men age 21 and 18, and a 16-year-old boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been taken to hospital after an alleged chemical attack at Winter Wonderland. | LondonWorld

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “It was alleged that a bottle containing an alkaline liquid was thrown. A man who was splashed by the liquid was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life changing.

“No other injuries were reported.”

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.