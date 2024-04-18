Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who called 999 over 2,000 times in three years and urinated in a police van after her arrest, has been sentenced to jail. Sonia Nixon, 56 from Lyon Road, Harrow, called the emergency line 1,194 times last year alone, putting her within the top three repeat callers across the Metropolitan Police in 2023.

According to the force, she used 17 different mobile numbers to dial the call centre between 2021 and 2023, making her the fifth worst caller in that time. Nixon was arrested on Wednesday, January 10 for 668 breaches of the Communications Act 2003, and charged for 670 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being arrested, she racially abused an officer and was further arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence before urinating in the caged van and being arrested for criminal damage. It is estimated the persistent offender cost the Metropolitan Police Service approximately £4,500 within a five-month window, due to her abuse of the 999 system.

An Ambulance call handler on the phone (Pic from Getty Images)

Nixon was convicted and sentenced at Willesden Magistrates Court on March 18 for the 696 calls made to 999, plus four racially aggravated public order offences against emergency workers. She was also granted a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order, including conditions of contacting 999 only in an emergency, as well as alerting workers to any new calls from Nixon.

Superintendent Matt Cray said: “This was a superb result and testament to the hard work and dedication of the community policing team to bring Sonia Nixon to justice. She has been a massive drain on local and wider Met resources, consistently abusing our emergency workers with vile and racist behaviour, as well as causing a menace on the streets.

The excellent work by officers in convicting Ms Nixon means we will be able to prevent further instances of her high volume calling and impact to the 999 service level, ensuring we can prioritise resources where they are really needed, and help restore trust and confidence in our local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad