Hampshire Roads Policing Unit has said that the incident on the M27 is an example of "poor driving"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver chanced their luck with a last-minute, speedy motorway lane change - but found themselves in hot water after cutting up an unmarked police car.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit has posted the clip to social media, stating that the driver displayed an example of "some poor driving". The manoeuvre took place on December 1 at around 5pm, at Junction 8 of the M27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that after the incident, officers caught up with the driver, who was almost immediately reported for driving without due care and attention.

The moment, caught on the unmarked vehicle's dashcam, has shocked some on social media. One person said: "Right place right time nice one guys"