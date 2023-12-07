Watch: Hampshire Police unmarked car cut up by speeding vehicle on M27 as dangerous driver immediately caught
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit has said that the incident on the M27 is an example of "poor driving"
A driver chanced their luck with a last-minute, speedy motorway lane change - but found themselves in hot water after cutting up an unmarked police car.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit has posted the clip to social media, stating that the driver displayed an example of "some poor driving". The manoeuvre took place on December 1 at around 5pm, at Junction 8 of the M27.
Police confirmed that after the incident, officers caught up with the driver, who was almost immediately reported for driving without due care and attention.
The moment, caught on the unmarked vehicle's dashcam, has shocked some on social media. One person said: "Right place right time nice one guys"
Another added: "Ah, the feeling in his stomach when the blue lights lit up seconds after what was clearly a dangerous and pointless manoeuvre. Why people drive like this I simply cannot understand. You wouldn't even do that on a track day!"
