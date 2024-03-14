Man, 31, arrested after electric car failed to stop prompting major police operation on M62

Police had to "swarm" and ram the Jaguar I-Pace on the M62 to bring it to a stop
By Heather Carrick
5 minutes ago
A man has been arrested by Merseyside Police after an electric car failed to come to a halt on the M62.

The force confirmed in a statement that a man had been arrested by officers. The statement read: "We can confirm that following an investigation, a man has been arrested in relation to an incident on the M62 on Wednesday 6 March when officers from the force Roads Policing Unit were called to help stop a vehicle safely.

"An investigation, supported by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), is underway and a 31-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance. He has been taken into police custody to be questioned."

The incident saw a Jaguar I-Pace failing to brake on the motorway on March 6, with police forced to intervene to bring the car to a halt. Greater Manchester Police, Merseyside Police and North West Motorway Police had to "swarm" the vehicle with several police cars to ram it and slow it down and make it stop.

