A man has been arrested by Merseyside Police after an electric car failed to come to a halt on the M62.

The force confirmed in a statement that a man had been arrested by officers. The statement read: "We can confirm that following an investigation, a man has been arrested in relation to an incident on the M62 on Wednesday 6 March when officers from the force Roads Policing Unit were called to help stop a vehicle safely.

"An investigation, supported by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), is underway and a 31-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance. He has been taken into police custody to be questioned."