Man, 80, charged with murdering his wife in Tolworth, south-west London

By Tom Morton

Editor

22nd Jul 2024, 6:20am
An 80-year-old man will appear in court today charged with murdering his wife.

Alan Sharp, of Raeburn Avenue, Tolworth, south-west London, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with killing his 80-year-old wife, Jenny, at their home.

Police were called at around 9.30am on Friday to Raeburn Avenue after Ms Sharp was found unresponsive, the Metropolitan Police said. She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Sharp was arrested at the scene and an investigation was launched. He was charged with murder on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday and gave the cause of death as “manual compression of the neck”, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “This is a terribly sad case. The family are being supported by specialist officers and we request their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

