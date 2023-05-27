The 43-year-old has been released under investigation - but charged with an unrelated offence

A man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation.

The 43-year-old was detained by armed officers after a collision involving a silver Kia near the Prime Minister’s official residence in Whitehall at 4.20pm on Thursday (25 May). The Metropolitan Police said he had since been released under investigation but that he had been charged with an unrelated offence of making indecent images of children.

The force, which has still not named the suspect, said he would appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (27 May). The Met said: “Armed officers, who were in attendance, arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

A car has reportedly crashed into the security gates outside Downing Street (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

“He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter. He was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 27 May.”

Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time the car crashed into the front gates, the PA news agency understands. The Prime Minister, who had been due to leave No 10 anyway, departed after the crash.

There were no injuries reported and police are continuing their inquiries into the incident, the Met said. Counter-terrorism police are currently supporting officers in their investigation but the incident is not being treated as terror-related, according to the force.

