West Yorkshire Police have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of both murders

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a double murder after two people were found dead at a house in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to a property in Harpe Inge in Huddersfield just before 10am on Monday (15 May) where a man and woman were confirmed to have died at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramedics were called to the house after the pair suffered multiple injuries, but they sadly could not be saved.

Police were called to a property in Harpe Inge in Huddersfield just before 10am on Monday (Photo: Google Maps)

A Huddersfield man in his 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of both murders and is in custody for questioning, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force is now appealing for anyone who saw “suspicious activity” at the property to contact police.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are conducting extensive inquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight or this morning at the property on Harpe Inge to contact us.

“Residents in the nearby area will also note an increased police presence on their streets and I want to reassure them and the wider community we are doing all we can to bring persons responsible for this offence to justice.”