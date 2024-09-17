Crossbow deaths: Man charged with murders of BBC commentator John Hunt's wife Carol and daughters Hannah and Louise

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

17th Sep 2024, 8:40am
Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA WirePictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
A 26-year-old man accused of killing the wife and two daughters of a BBC racing commentator in a crossbow attack has been charged with their murders.

Kyle Clifford has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the incident in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9, Hertfordshire Police said.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at the family home in Ashlyn Close.

Clifford has been charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons, the force said.

