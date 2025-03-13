Man exposed himself in front of child and mother in Northampton park, say police

Police have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself in front of a mother and her child in a country park.

According to Northamptonshire Police, a woman and her child were playing in the woodland on Saturday, March 8, when a man walked past and indecently exposed himself.

The incident, which took place near the old railway line in Hunsbury Hill Country Park, Northampton, caused the woman to run away with her child and call the police. This happened at around 9.40am that day.

Officers rushed to the scene and checked the surrounding area, but could not find the man. However, they do now have a description of their suspect.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “A woman and her child were playing in woodland in Hunsbury Hill country park, near the old railway track, when an unknown man walked past. He moved out of sight briefly before reappearing on the other side of the railway track where he indecently exposed himself.

“The suspect is described as a tall black man, aged around 40 and of medium build. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a black cap, and appeared to have a limp.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of sexual offending and we take reports of this nature very seriously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 25000135682. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.