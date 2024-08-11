Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 20s has been shot by armed police in a village in Surrey after reports of an ‘altercation’.

Surrey Police officers were called to a property on Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 12.36am on Sunday (August 11) after reports of an “altercation” between two people including a man armed with a weapon in the street. Officers fired a shot at a man in his 20s, who was rushed to hospital and remains in a critical but stable condition. Police have confirmed that the two people were “known to each other,” and that a weapon was recovered at the scene.

In a statement, a Police spokesperson told The Sun: “An independent investigation has been launched after a man was shot by armed police in the early hours of the morning in Woking.

"We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and will be supporting their investigation. We will not be able to comment further on the independent investigation into this incident."

The police force have made a mandatory referral to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). They are also appealing for anyone with any information that might assist their enquiries to get in touch.

If you saw or heard anything between 00.15am and 1.30am, or have CCTV, video doorbell, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240091308 via their website, report online tool or by calling 101.

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.