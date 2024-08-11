Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In May 2024, actor Johnny Wactor, who was best known for his role as Brando Corbin in General Hospital was shot and killed during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Wactor was killed after he confronted three suspects who were attempting to steal the catalytic converster from his car. Although the 37-year old was rushed to hospital, he was pronouned dead on arrival.

David Shaul, his agent, said that Johnny Wactor was a “real moral example to everyone who knew him.” He also said:“In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the actor’s death, the General Hospital official Instagram account posted a tribue to him which read: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor’s on-screen wife on the popular US soap, added: “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

“We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Johnny Wactor’s mother Scarlett Wactor, who described her son as “a light in a dark room”, told NBC News that he had left a rooftop bar when we saw three men near his car as he thought it was being towed. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the cause of Johnny’s death was due to a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and his death was also listed as a homicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently, LAPD detectives released suspect images in hunt for General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor's killer. Los Angeles magazine has reported that Johnny Wactor’s mother Scarlett Wactor “wants answers from Mayor Karen Bass about what she calls the skyrocketing crime rate and lawlessness that led to the shooting death of her son, the actor Johnny Wactor, killed as he left work at a DTLA bar on the morning of May 25.”

Los Angeles magazine also reported that Scarlett Wactor and his friend Micah Parker plan to show up at City Hall on Tuesday 13 August for a press conference in the morning and said: “Other participants, according to a press release, include District 14 Councilman Kevin De León, LAPD detectives, and private investigators. Wactor's death, press conference organizers say, "highlights the growing concern over public safety in Los Angeles, where violent crime rates are alarmingly high."