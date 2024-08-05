Detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department have released CCTV images as they continue to search for the gunman who killed US ex-soap star Johnny Wactor earlier this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wactor, 37, was shot and killed on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles after finishing a bartending shift. Wactor was known to General Hospital fans for his role of Brando Cobin on the show from 2020 to 2022.

The actor was walking to his car after finishing his shift at the bar when he was confronted by three people who had been attempting to steal the catalytic convertor from his car. One of the men pulled a gun on Wactor and shot him in the chest without provocation according to police. He later died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAPD detectives have said that the suspect was described as having a tattoo above the left eye and on his right cheek. The three suspects fled the scene in a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50.

When his death was announced, bosses at General Hospital posted a touching tribute to Wactor, saying: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor’s on-screen wife on the popular US soap, added: “My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

“We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”